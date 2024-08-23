Gov. Kemp and Donald Trump Team Up to Defeat Harris-Walz

Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia and Donald Trump have reconciled for the country’s sake. We have to stop the Harris-Walz communist agenda.

Georgia governor officially endorsed the former president for the 2024 election. This marked a significant change after years of disagreements and mutual insults.

“Well, Sean, look, we gotta win. We gotta win from the top of the ticket on down,” Kemp said on Fox News. “I’ve been saying consistently for a long time, we cannot afford another four years of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and I think Kamala Harris and Tim Walz could be even worse. So we need to send Donald Trump back to the White House.”

“We need to retake the Senate. We need to hold the House. We need to hold our legislative majorities that we have in the great state of Georgia. And it takes hard work; that’s what we’ve been doing. And it takes hard work; that’s what we’ve been doing.”

BREAKING: Gov. Brain Kemp throws his support behind President Trump after 4 years of tension between the two. pic.twitter.com/gjftFJgObq — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) August 23, 2024

Donald Trump was pleased and mentioned it on Fox last night when Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum were ending the show. He also posted his appreciation on TruthSocial.

People have abandoned Donald Trump in tough times, and they are finally coming around.