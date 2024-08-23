Houthis Continue to Terrorize Ships in the Red Sea

The United States has become so disrespected in the world that bands of 7th-century ruffians in small boats are blowing up cargo ships without any resistance. The Houthis are emboldened by the U.S. weakness on the seas and everywhere.

They blew up a Greek-flagged ship called the Sounion this week. Fortunately, the crew is okay.

Two small Houthi boats caused the damage with four rockets and gunfire. The ship is carrying 150,000 tons of crude oil.

You can read more here. You can be sure that Biden-Harris will do nothing about it. The Houthis will continue to terrorize ships in the Red Sea. Biden-Harris are too busy turning the US into a Marxist hellhole.


