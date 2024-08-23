Houthis Continue to Terrorize Ships in the Red Sea

The United States has become so disrespected in the world that bands of 7th-century ruffians in small boats are blowing up cargo ships without any resistance. The Houthis are emboldened by the U.S. weakness on the seas and everywhere.

They blew up a Greek-flagged ship called the Sounion this week. Fortunately, the crew is okay.

Two small Houthi boats caused the damage with four rockets and gunfire. The ship is carrying 150,000 tons of crude oil.

You can read more here. You can be sure that Biden-Harris will do nothing about it. The Houthis will continue to terrorize ships in the Red Sea. Biden-Harris are too busy turning the US into a Marxist hellhole.

The Houthis in Yemen have released a video of them blowing up the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion in the Red Sea. The crew was evacuated off the ship by the French Navy 2 days ago after the ship was initially hit. The vessel carried 150,000 tons of crude oil. Ecologic disaster pic.twitter.com/KbWD9pAvFH — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 23, 2024

Yemen’s Houthis show footage of Greek ship (SOUNION) burning in the Red Sea following Houthi attack. The 25-member crew was rescued by an EU naval mission. The tanker was carrying crude oil from Iraq to Greece when it came under attack. pic.twitter.com/uDEpAwdY6K — Clash Report (@clashreport) August 23, 2024

Watch how the moment when

The Yemeni #Houthis

Terrorizing and target the Oil tanker

SOUNION in the Red Sea. The ship was under a greek flag, and all crew members were evacuated and are safe The SOUNION was carrying 150,000 tonnes of crude oil, which now poses environmental risk… pic.twitter.com/fKJt0VbXxC — Elly ️Israel Hamas War Updates (@elly_bar) August 23, 2024