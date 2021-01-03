An American Dream through Presidential Quotes

OPINION

By David S. Kelley

I do not believe I have ever been witty or smart enough to have a profound quote to be remembered by. World leaders throughout the ages have addressed every issue man has ever known. And have some profound statements of wisdom.

I believe the United States of America is the world’s leading country in developing almost everything, by advancing the quality of life of mankind for 245 years now, has had quotes from our Presidents that have stood out to me.

Whether I lived under their terms of office or not, liked their policies or not, I have come to respect their quotes to remind Americans that we are the best example that God has to offer the citizens of the world. I say this with the Constitution, the First Ten Amendments, and the ingenuity of every American who has done an honest day’s work for honest wages and parlayed those wages into something bigger and better for their future.

This is known as “The American Dream.”

Don’t believe me? Look up the reasons any immigrant is trying to get to a country and what do they say? America. We want to be free and rich in America. They come by their feet, swim, boat, train, hitch-hike, bicycle, basically any way it takes to get here to the United States of America,

People are going through great dangers and paying a lot of money, just to get themselves onto our side of the fence. Our current immigrants like immigrants before them know that Lady Liberty and good Americans will help them start a new life in a free country. Immigrants also know that Americans have allowed them to take advantage of our system for too long.

I believe every one of our Presidents has enforced the American Dream; some by promoting open borders and others mandating that we are even happier to have you if you come in through the front door not by coming in through our borders illegally.

Every American who follows the rules and laws would like you to follow the rules and laws too. And if you do, I would bet that most Americans would personally help you get started in your new adventure. But you have to keep up your commitment to work, learn and assimilate into the American way of life while maintaining your love for the culture of your ancestors.

But if you try to get into the United States by using the backdoor and praying for amnesty to stay, helping you at that point goes against every cell within our own DNA. It’s wrong and we do not want anyone who is not willing to do it the right way to be a part of us, and then call themselves Americans.

Every President knows this and has a quote reinforcing the American Creed/Spirit that makes us a great country. Starting with our First President, down to our current President, here are what I think are their best statements to the people of the United States and the world during their time in office. Their words still touch people’s hearts today (like mine) with more wisdom than they ever imagined. See for yourself:

“Truth will ultimately prevail where there are pains to bring it to light.”

George Washington “Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide.”

John Adams “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.” Thomas Jefferson “Knowledge will forever govern ignorance; and a people who mean to be their own governors must arm themselves with the power which knowledge gives.” James Madison “The best form of government is that which is most likely to prevent the greatest sum of evil.” James Monroe “Always vote for principle, though you may vote alone, and you may cherish the sweetest reflection that your vote is never lost.”

John Quincy Adams “Any man worth his salt will stick up for what he believes right, but it takes a slightly better man to acknowledge instantly and without reservation that he is in error.”

Andrew Jackson “The less government interferes with private pursuits, the better for general prosperity.” Martin Van Buren “All the measures of the Government are directed to the purpose of making the rich richer and the poor poorer.” William Henry Harrison “A republican government can only be supported by virtue; and the end of all our legislation should be to encourage our fellow citizens in its daily practice.” John Tyler “Peace, plenty, and contentment reign throughout our borders, and our beloved country presents a sublime moral spectacle to the world.” James K. Polk “As to the Constitution and the Union, I have taken an oath to support the one, and I cannot do so without preserving the other, unless I commit perjury, which I certainly don’t intend to do. We must cherish the Constitution to the last.”

Zachary Taylor “May God save the country, for it is evident that the people will not.”

Millard Fillmore “The true republic: men, their rights and nothing more; women, their rights and nothing less.” Franklin Pierce Adams “To avoid entangling alliances has been a maxim of our policy ever since the days of Washington, and its wisdom no one will attempt to dispute.”

James Buchanan “You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.”

Abraham Lincoln “The goal to strive for is a poor government but a rich people.”

Andrew Johnson “The friend in my adversity I shall always cherish most. I can better trust those who helped to relieve the gloom of my dark hours than those who are so ready to enjoy with me the sunshine of my prosperity.”

Ulysses S. Grant “He serves his party best who serves his country best.” Rutherford B. Hayes “The truth will set you free, but first it will make you miserable.”

James A. Garfield “The extravagant expenditure of public money is an evil not to be measured by the value of that money to the people who are taxed for it.” Chester A. Arthur “The ship of democracy, which has weathered all storms, may sink through the mutiny of those on board.” Grover Cleveland “The bud of victory is always in the truth.” Benjamin Harrison “Though the people support the government, the government should not support the people.” Grover Cleveland “That’s all a man can hope for during his lifetime – to set an example – and when he is dead, to be an inspiration for history.” William McKinley “In any moment of decision, the best thing you can do is the right thing, the next best thing is the wrong thing, and the worst thing you can do is nothing.”

Theodore Roosevelt “Don’t write so that you can be understood, write so that you can’t be misunderstood.” William Howard Taft “Liberty has never come from Government. Liberty has always come from the subjects of it. The history of liberty is a history of limitations of governmental power, not the increase of it. Woodrow Wilson I don’t know what to do or where to turn in this taxation matter. Somewhere there must be a book that tells all about it, where I could go to straighten it out in my mind. But I don’t know where the book is, and maybe I couldn’t read it if I found it.”

Warren G. Harding “The nation which forgets its defenders will be itself forgotten.” Calvin Coolidge “Blessed are the young for they shall inherit the national debt.” Herbert Hoover “Let us never forget that government is ourselves and not an alien power over us. The ultimate rulers of our democracy are not a President and senators and congressmen and government officials, but the voters of this country. “

Franklin D. Roosevelt “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.”

Harry S Truman “In preparing for battle I have always found that plans are useless, but planning is indispensable.” Dwight D. Eisenhower “Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer, but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past. Let us accept our own responsibility for the future.” John F. Kennedy “If one morning I walked on top of the water across the Potomac River, the headline that afternoon would read: ‘President Can’t Swim.’ “

Lyndon B. Johnson “The greatest honor history can bestow is that of peacemaker.”

Richard M. Nixon “A government big enough to give you everything you want is a government big enough to take from you everything you have.”

Gerald R. Ford “We’ve become, now, an oligarchy instead of a democracy. I think that’s been the worst damage to the basic moral and ethical standards to the American political system that I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Jimmy Carter “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.”

Ronald Reagan “We know what works. Freedom Works. We know what’s right. Freedom is right.” George H. W. Bush “I came of age believing that, no matter what happened, I would always be able to support myself.” William J. Clinton “America is a Nation with a mission – and that mission comes from our most basic beliefs. We have no desire to dominate, no ambitions of empire. Our aim is a democratic peace – a peace founded upon the dignity and rights of every man and woman.” George W. Bush “If the people cannot trust their government to do the job for which it exists – to protect them and to promote their common welfare – all else is lost.” Barack Obama “No dream is too big. No challenge is too great. Nothing we want for our future is beyond our reach.” Donald Trump

These Presidential quotes continue to show that America and her people are the greatest on earth. They show warnings time and again that truth has to be shined upon for righteousness to prevail. They show that Providence is the central part in all their endeavors. They show there is nothing that we cannot accomplish together as free people with our gratefulness to Providence and our fellow neighbors.

Our toughest times have shown that truth matters. Doing the right thing at the hardest time is what shall make you remembered for the ages, as a hero to the Republic. The greatest reward and honor that can be bestowed on an American is to help his fellow man in a righteous way for his people, every day, without question. Our current representatives have not followed this requirement.

I pray to Providence that His Will be done according to truth and justice. I believe that the Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches of government will get everything the rule of law has coming to them. It is without any doubt that they have chosen the unlawful way of doing things, so I pray that they go down in history as the traitors that they are to the American Republic.

Thomas Jefferson (number 3 above) said it best. “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.”

I believe to refresh the Tree of Liberty in America, We The People will need to execute by public firing squad, the traitors to our Republic (definition of traitor by Merriam-Webster; one who betrays another’s trust or is false to an obligation or duty).

This will remind our citizens that our duty to protect and serve the Republic is an honor and responsibility greater than their personal well-being or financial gain.

By the time we finish purging the traitors who swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution, from every institution, city, county, and state in the Republic, We The People can start a new, defining chapter, for not only our future but the world’s future. Proving that righteousness prevails over evil as God intended, with his blessings.

My hope would be that there would not be any more Democratic or Republican Parties. I think a new political party called “Constitution First” with absolutely no tolerance for any ideology that contradicts Providence or the Constitution. Everyone inherently knows the difference between right and wrong. Period. It’s indisputable.

Our yesterdays keep reminding us what we know is true throughout the ages. It is time to advance beyond the stone wheel of politics and evil ideologies and develop the human spirit that inspires all people to dream beyond their imaginations.

Let us not keep repeating the insanity of history and let us define our future, the world’s future, as a better humanity for all mankind, under the guidance of God and the rule of law as defined in the Constitution.

The exact reason our Republic was created in the first place.

God Bless America!

David S. Kelley

TreeOfLiberty.us

@Davidskelley on Parler