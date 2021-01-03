Pence welcomes objections to certification, but Romney and Toomey act the fools

Vice President Pence, despite rejecting the Gohmert lawsuit giving him power over the Electoral vote certification, does share concerns about voter fraud in this election. He supports bringing the evidence before Congress and the American people.

That sentiment is not shared by a number of Republicans, mostly those considered Republicans In Name Only.

“The Vice President welcomes the efforts of members of the House and Senate to use the authority they have under the law to raise objections and bring forward evidence before the Congress and the American people on January 6th.” (2/2) — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) January 2, 2021

MEANWHILE, RINOS ARE FLIPPING MAD

Toomey Blurts Out the Dem Argument

Senator Pat Toomey, long considered a RINO, tweeted: A fundamental, defining feature of a democratic republic is the right of the people to elect their own leaders. The effort by Sens. Hawley, Cruz, and others to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in swing states like Pennsylvania directly undermines this right.

He continued: His narrow victory in Pennsylvania is easily explained by the decline in suburban support for President Trump and the president’s slightly smaller victory margins in most rural counties.

And he concluded: I voted for President Trump and endorsed him for re-election. But, on Wednesday, I intend to vigorously defend our form of government by opposing this effort to disenfranchise millions of voters in my state and others.

Trump-Hating Romney Acts the Fool

Trump-hating Senator Mitt Romney, who has no kind words for the President, lashed out at Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) over his plans to object to the Electoral College certification process on Capitol Hill on January 6.

Romney, speaking to CNN, said Hawley’s objection would continue to spread the “false rumor that somehow the election was stolen.”

The fact that he, a so-called Republican, went to CNN to make his case should tell us something.

“Spreading this kind of rumor about our election system not working is dangerous for democracy here and abroad,” he added.

Never once did Romney complain about the Russia hoax or the fraudulent impeachment. Neither complained when Democrats objected to Electoral College certification in the past three GOP elections.

As Mark Levin said, Romney is “an unprincipled fool.”

DEMOCRATS DID EXACTLY THIS IN THE LAST 3 GOP ELECTIONS

Democrats have been challenging the electoral vote certification for two decades. They objected to Trump in 2016 and Bush in 2000 and 2004.

Never once did these two complain when Democrats demanded their say before Congress, which Democrats have done repeatedly. In fact, Democrats have objected to Electoral Vote certification in the past three elections.

Democrats want to destroy the Electoral College over their disagreement. They want to burn down the Constitution, our right to free speech, our right to self-defense, and so on. They are opposed to due process.

And oddly, never once did we hear Mitt Romney or Pat Toomey complain, or, if they did, it was a whisper.

There is plenty of evidence of voter fraud. For example, when Jovan Pulitzer spoke at the Georgia hearing this past week, he announced dramatically that his people hacked into the ongoing runoff election. Dominion had lied, claiming they were never on the Internet and couldn’t be hacked.

Watch:

Listen to @JovanHPulitzer, and then ask yourself where is the @FBI? pic.twitter.com/Y3twbw4bQ5 — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) December 30, 2020