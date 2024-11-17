An Anarcho-Communist Secret Service Agent Calls Trump a Nazi

A website called Justice Report.news posted information about an antifascist {antifa) Redditor and self-proclaimed “anarcho-communist.” He has been unmasked as a Special Agent for the United States Secret Service (USSS).

Thanks to publicly available information, counter-extremism researchers with the Justice Report confidently named 30-year-old Thomas ****—an 1811 employee for the Department of Homeland Security—as a lifelong anarchist, left-wing extremist, and a devout follower of “Antifascist” shock jock Robert Evans.

We don’t want to name him until he’s been investigated, which is what the FBI will allegedly do based on this report.

The website goes into depth on now-deleted posts. It would be deeply concerning to know that the Secret Service has Antifa employees. This is especially the case after two assassination attempts on Donald Trump.

The FBI is great at finding grandmas and NFL players who were at the Capitol on J6, and it’s mind-boggling to know they didn’t check this man’s social media feed.

The agent, who is on the autism spectrum, hates Trump and refers to the electorate as chodes. He labeled the “most pro-Jewish president in American history“—as well as the 76 million+ people who cast their vote for him—as so-called “Nazi’s.”

IT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION

Susan Crabtree posted the information on X and said Secret Service spokesman Anthony Gugilielmi told her it is under investigation.

“The U.S. Secret Service recently became aware of alleged social media posts by an employee that have prompted an internal review,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Gugilielmi tells me in a statement. “We are taking this matter seriously, and this employee’s assigned duties have been modified while this review is underway.”

“These comments in no way represent the views or values of the Secret Service, and we maintain and enforce rigorous codes of conduct governing employee actions both on and off duty,” he added.

I’m not so sure.

SCOOP: The Secret Service is investigating an agent who has been accused of having Antifa and anarchist ties and who allegedly lashed out at Trump as someone with “Nazi-ass policies” and called his supporters “chodes” and “neo-Nazis” in several social media posts. The posts… https://t.co/33Q0UbfjMR — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) November 16, 2024

