Mollie Hemingway Nukes Comments by Do-Nothing Trey Gowdy

Trey Gowdy is known for saying all the right things when he led investigations in the House and getting absolutely nothing accomplished. Was he deliberately putting on a show with no outcomes to keep anyone from investigating the attacks on Trump? It’s a question we’d like answered. The high-and-mighty Trey was on Fox yesterday trashing Matt Gaetz when Mollie Hemingway rebutted.

Trey suggested Matt Gaetz is corrupt. He said no one is talking about the good nominations because of Gaetz. He can be counted on to join the pack.

Mollie explained why Gaetz was picked. He is “one of the most effective people” in fighting the hoaxes against Trump. She also noted that the DOJ investigated Matt Gaetz and did not charge him.

Mollie Hemingway vs. Trey Gowdy on Gaetz: One Of The Most Effective People At Fighting Russia Hoax, Exposing DOJ “People are sick and tired of people in Washington, D.C., doing nothing as these people tried to destroy the country and getting upset at someone who actually might… pic.twitter.com/tJHO4tPOlz — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) November 16, 2024

