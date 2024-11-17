Infowars ‘Buyers’ “Violated the 13th Amendment” Against Slavery

Alex Jones submitted a court filing to expose the illegal sale of Infowars to The Onion. The DOJ is involved and hopes to use the model against Tucker and Beck.

“They ADMIT that the Justice Department is heavily involved in directing all of this … they admit on MSNBC and CNN this model being used against me, if they’re successful, will then be used [against] TuckerCarlso and Glenn Beck,” Jones told Glenn Beck.

The judge said I did not authorize you to have this auction. We were supposed to have hearings because you were making claims that violated the 13th Amendment against slavery.

They tried to take away the rights to Alex Jones’s name. Their attorneys tried to say the 13th Amendment doesn’t apply to Jones.

“Not only did they have this fake auction, they took $1.7 million cash and pledged the rest in FUTURE MONEY they would get from me when the judge’s order was it’s a cash auction.”

Judge Lopez said, “This was a private secret sale DISGUISED as an auction.” He then excoriated them and said we now are going to have a full evidence hearing sometime next week.

“My lawyers say it’s cut-and-dry, in [trustee Christopher Murray’s] own admissions on the stand, that they had BID COLLUSION. They’re so arrogant that when the judge said do an auction, they acted like they were going to do an auction up until 2 days before on Monday afternoon. [Then] they throw out the real auction, pretend they have an auction, and admit they did all of this! It is so ridiculously fraudulent on its face that my lawyers are speechless right now that they would even try it.”

All the bidders were in collusion and disguised it.

Fines are meant to restore the injured, not retribution. The auction should make the other people whole, not the Avengers. They admitted the goal is to take Alex Jones off the air. The winners of the bid also said it was only the beginning. They admitted on TV that the Justice Department is heavily involved in this [illegal] model, and if it works, it will use it against Tucker Carlson and Glenn Beck.

These people “literally hijacked the building” by intimidating his staff. They salvaged it as they shut it down during the broadcast by switching to his other studio.

Watch this insanity:

BREAKING: @RealAlexJones tells me he’s filing in court TODAY to expose the “100% cut-and-dry ILLEGAL” sale of InfoWars to The Onion: “They ADMIT that the Justice Department is heavily involved in directing all of this … they admit on MSNBC and CNN this model being used against… pic.twitter.com/9xUzHHEmBF — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) November 15, 2024

