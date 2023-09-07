An Everyday Story You Don’t Like to Hear

By
M Dowling
-
2
68

This is definitely a story you don’t want to hear if you’ve been vaccinated.

“I regret getting the vaccine even though I’m a 52 year old woman,” Megyn Kelly said, “because I don’t think I needed it. I think I would have been fine. I’ve got COVID many times and I it was well past when the vaccine was doing what it was supposed to be doing.

“And then for the first time, i tested positive for an autoimmune issue at my annual physical. And I asked … went to the best rheumatologist in New York and i asked her, ‘do you think this could have to do with the fact that i got the damn booster and then got covid within three weeks,’ and she said, ‘yes, yes.’ i wasn’t the only one she’d seen that with.”


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Prisoner
Guest
The Prisoner
1 hour ago

Kelly is a gossip reporter who has shown poor judgement many times.

Her participation on the August 2015 debate, to try to ambush Trump, was an awful event in media history.

She gained notoriety only because she played the game at Fox and O’Reilly promoted her. (O’Reilly is now as usual playing both sides, saying he doe not hate Biden. That is virtue signaling.)

2
Reply
lalasayswhat
Guest
lalasayswhat
19 seconds ago
Reply to  The Prisoner

Yes, the attack on Trump was the low point in her career followed by her money grabbing switch to NBC. There were rumors of her “friendship”? with Britt Hume but she tried to pass herself off as pure in regard to Roger Ailes. Her career has never recovered. O’Reilly tries to use that “fair and balanced” act to cover up for him being wish washy. Horny bastard who cost himself his career.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz