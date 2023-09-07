An Everyday Story You Don’t Like to Hear

This is definitely a story you don’t want to hear if you’ve been vaccinated.
“I regret getting the vaccine even though I’m a 52 year old woman,” Megyn Kelly said, “because I don’t think I needed it. I think I would have been fine. I’ve got COVID many times and I it was well past when the vaccine was doing what it was supposed to be doing.
“And then for the first time, i tested positive for an autoimmune issue at my annual physical. And I asked … went to the best rheumatologist in New York and i asked her, ‘do you think this could have to do with the fact that i got the damn booster and then got covid within three weeks,’ and she said, ‘yes, yes.’ i wasn’t the only one she’d seen that with.”
Megyn Kelly on Why She Regrets Getting the COVID Vaccine After Developing an ‘Autoimmune Issue’
“For the first time, I tested positive for an autoimmune issue at my annual physical. And I went to the best Rheumatologist in New York, and I asked her, do you think this could have… pic.twitter.com/j0SCwjHjkU
— Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) September 6, 2023
