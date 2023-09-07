Liberty Safe’s Scared Now That They’re the Bud-Light of Safes

Arkansas man Nathan Hughes, a friend of the Hodge Twins, was at January 6. That seemed to be the impetus for the misnamed Liberty Safe Inc. to give the FBI the code to his gun safe.

On August 30, 2023, the FBI raided the owner of the safe, Arkansas man Nathan Hughes who is a friend of the the Hodge Twins.

The FBI accessed his safe and allegedly turned off his security cameras while holding his girlfriend at gun point.

In a statement, Liberty Safe confirmed they gave the FBI Hughes’ code.

“Liberty Safe was contacted by the FBI requesting the access code to the safe of an individual for whom they had a warrant to search their property…. Liberty Safe is devoted to protecting the personal property and 2nd amendment rights of our customers…”

They are protecting nothing.

Watch as they roll into his driveway to confiscate his gun. They send carloads of armed guards to the homes of Republicans and Conservatives.

LIBERTY DIDN’T LIVE UP TO THEIR NAME

The gun safe manufacturer Liberty Safe is scared. There was a lot backlash for giving the access code to the safe to the FBI. They said its customers will now be be able to have the records of their safe combinations “expunged.”

Liberty Safe customers will be able to fill out a form to have records of their safe access codes deleted, meaning they can “take control of how their information is stored and protected,” the manufacturer said Wednesday evening.

Earlier on Wednesday, Liberty Safe had said the FBI requested the access code to a safe on August 30, which it gave after seeing proof of a warrant.

The safe belongs to 34-year-old Nathan Hughes. He has been charged with felony civil disorder and several misdemeanors relating to the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. They’ll probably put him away for years for disorderly conduct. The FBI can find everyone who attended J6, but not criminals. In fact, they cheered on Antifa and Black Lives Matter. They were “just and idea.”

Liberty Safe should change their name to Friends of the FBI Safe Co.

Do you notice how broad these warrants are these days? What’s the point of a warrant if they are written so broadly and vaguely?

