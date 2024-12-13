An Innocent CEO Died Over Obamacare

Instead of blaming CEOs and other executives for the problems caused by our expensive, often unaffordable, healthcare, blame Americans’ demand for everything to be included in free socialist healthcare. It’s not possible.

Blame Obamacare. It’s a disaster.

Americans never want to pay for any healthcare. Some things you must pay for, America. Otherwise, the system won’t work.

We were promised our premiums would decrease by $2500 under Obamacare. It was not supposed to affect the deficit. You were told you could keep your doctor and your health insurance.

The opposite came true; everything is now shoveled into so-called free healthcare. Take gender care.

If you have a yearning to pretend you are a different gender, you get all this paid for:

removal of fallopian tubes and ovaries,

creation of a scrotum

creation of a clitoris

removal of uterus

creation of labia

creation of a penis

removal of testicles

removal of Penis

penal prosthesis

creation of a penis

testicular prosthesis

thyroid cartilage reduction

removing or reduction of the Adam’s apple

reconstruction of female urethra

reconstruction of male urethra

removal of vagina

creation of vagina

However, that’s not all. There’s much more like eyelid repair, fat transfer, brow lifts, calf implants, cheek, chin, and nose implants, face lifts, neck tightening, facial bone remodeling, hair transplantation, injection of fillers, lip augmentation, lip reduction, liposuction, mastopexy implants for chest maxilla, masculinization, rhinoplasty, skin resurfacing, and more.

This doesn’t even include all the drugs they need to take for the rest of their lives, or the care they will need for the problems it creates.

United Healthcare can’t pay for this, and your back repair and Grandma’s drugs.

Ann Coulter has a good article on Unsafe on Substack. She talks about this and her dog’s healthcare insurance coverage. It’s funny.

