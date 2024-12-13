No Funding for the Fake Fact Checkers of Newsguard

The US House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to pass the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2025. 124 Democrats voted against the funding for the US military.

Speaker Johnson praised the legislation, saying they gutted DEI and prohibited contracts with advertising firms such as NewsGuard Technologies, which “blacklist conservative news sources.”

They canceled funding for the corrupt Newsguard operation that tried to destroy The Gateway Pundit. Newsguard tried to destroy Independent Sentinel also. They reported us to the Global Disinformation Index which chased many advertisers away.

As Pundit writes:

Newsguard is a media “fact-checking” company that was started in 2018. They claim to rate websites for reliability. Basically, they’re in the business of deciding who is fake news and who is not. And they HATE pro-Trump publishers and citizen journalists. The company is supported by Trump haters, elites, and media giants.

I have written about them and their sidekick Media Bias Factcheck for years. I used to get high credibility on Media Bias Factcheck until Newsguard got to them. I had green lights on Newsguard also until one of their censors said he was told to do something about me.

Newsguard’s co-founder worked for and is friends with George Soros.

