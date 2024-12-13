Daniel Penny Is Going to the Army-Navy Game with JD Vance

JD Vance invited Good Samaritan Daniel Penny to be his guest at the Army-Navy game this weekend. Some online claim it’s a terrible move. I think it’s great. It was a very nice thing to do after the treatment Penny had in New York at the hands of a Soros DA Alvin Bragg after Mr. Penny was trying to save people on a train from a violent madman.
Daniel Penny accepted as expected.
#BREAKING: Daniel Penny accepts VP-elect JD Vance’s invite to be his “personal guest” at the Army-Navy game Saturday.
Vance and Penny will join President-elect Donald Trump in his private suite during the game.
VANCE: “I’m grateful he accepted my invitation and hope he’s… pic.twitter.com/DyO4bwG7vr
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 13, 2024
JD Vance is an all-around nice person.
Daniel’s a good guy, and New York’s mob district attorney tried to ruin his life for having a backbone.
I’m grateful he accepted my invitation and hope he’s able to have fun and appreciate how much his fellow citizens admire his courage. https://t.co/b4bY0G0EM3
— JD Vance (@JDVance) December 13, 2024
Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter