Daniel Penny Is Going to the Army-Navy Game with JD Vance

By
M DOWLING
-
0
17

JD Vance invited Good Samaritan Daniel Penny to be his guest at the Army-Navy game this weekend. Some online claim it’s a terrible move. I think it’s great. It was a very nice thing to do after the treatment Penny had in New York at the hands of a Soros DA Alvin Bragg after Mr. Penny was trying to save people on a train from a violent madman.

Daniel Penny accepted as expected.

JD Vance is an all-around nice person.


