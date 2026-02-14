An LGBT++ Movement Is Normalizing Pedophilia?

Some in the LGBTQ+++ community are pushing pedophilia as a normal sexual orientation.
We have seen the far-left mainstream media do this as well. The NY Times, for one, has published several articles expressing the same viewpoint. They like to give sympathetic interviews to pedophiles and have bought into the minor-attracted people narrative.
It’s not surprising that a group advocating cutting off children’s genitals also wants to normalize pedophilia.
There is no question the LGB movement helped a lot of people, but they turned into the LGBTQ+++ mafia.
Horrific. The LGBTQ+ movement is now advocating for pedophilia to be considered a new sexual orientation.
“Pedophilia is simply just another sexuaI orientation. We need to overcome our negative feelings we have towards them and treat them with respect..”
Being sexually… pic.twitter.com/AQB60PO40R
— Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) February 13, 2026