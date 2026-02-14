Canadian Police Look for Radicals Among People with Traditional Values

The federal police of Canada have a thought for the day: “The radicalization in general: If people express traditional values, then that might be a sign of extremism.” She specifically mentioned white people.

We have heard that in the US also. Under Barack Obama, FBI training manuals echoed the same ideology.

As you know, we are right behind Canada in woke craziness, so what goes on there is very important to us for that reason and many others.

The following clip is very telling. The demonization of traditional America, Christianity, Judaism, and morality is to create a new normal for the communists taking over Canada, the US, and the EU.

They will likely arrest traditional people for being traditional one day.

🚨🇨🇦 Meanwhile in Canada Canadian Police:- “The radicalisation in general – If people express traditional values, then that might be a sign, they are becoming an extremist” Wait, what? In Canada if you hold traditional values the police now consider you am ‘Radical… pic.twitter.com/LcxWdUzFr3 — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) February 14, 2026

The Imprisonment Phase

We have already reached the imprisonment of political enemies phase in the US. Most of the people imprisoned on J6 did nothing but walk around the building. Some were doing nothing on the steps.

They called them seditionists so they could give them long prison terms. Now, if they call all traditional people extremists, they have free rein. They already call all of us White supremacists, even conservative Black and Hispanic people.

To prove my point, why is a Soros-funded group, ProPublica, so angry that the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) is encouraging grant applications for projects that foster appreciation of America “through uplifting and positive narratives.” ProPublica is very closely connected to Soros through funds and ideology. They are ideological leftists.

The library ditched DEI, and it has enraged leftists.

ProPublica said that encouraging funding applications for projects featuring uplifting narratives is a deviation from “apolitical” guidelines. I guess they don’t like the truth.

And There Is This Islamist Communist Movement in the Democrat Party

More evidence comes from a new candidate for the Senate. She is a Democrat and obviously an Islamist Communist.