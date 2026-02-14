Cold-Bllooded TdA Killer with a Sob Story Might Go Free

Carlos Zambrano Boliver told jurors Friday he was trafficked by Tren de Aragua. The lead detective in the case says Bolivar played a key role in the 2024 murder of Nilzuly Petit.

“He told me to take off my clothes with the gun in his hand,” Carlos Zambrano Bolivar said before a jury Friday in Dallas County.

Through tearful testimony, Bolivar told the jury that shortly after he moved to the U.S. and met members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, their demands became violent.

“He hit me with the gun around here, he was hitting me on my face like you’re going to die,” Bolivar said.

Bolivar says the gang first helped him find housing and work washing car windows, but Tren de Aragua’s requests escalated. The gang later asked him to collect money in a nationwide ATM theft operation.

It doesn’t matter if he has a sob story. He could have taken off and changed his identity. He could have gone to the police. Bolivar is one of four people who murdered a man in front of his wife and child after he kidnapped them.

He helped murder a man cruelly and in cold blood.

He will probably get off. It could be as this poster below suggests. The jury is afraid to convict. That happens a lot. Perhaps, they don’t want to put a man of color in prison? None of this should matter. If you kill someone in cold blood after kidnapping him, you should go to prison.

People need to start feeling sorry for the victims.