Largest Nurse’s Union Plans to Crush ICE

The largest nurses union in the United States plans to “crush ICE for our patients.” The National Nurses United represents over 225,000 RNs across the United States.

Nurses tend to be left-wing, and their union is even more so. Nurses are terrific, but most are politically to the left.

Who can forget the nurses dancing for Pfizer’s jab?

The post pictured the hashtag “Abolish ICE” and stated, “Nurses take a sacred oath to advocate for our patients, so when armed agents create a climate of fear in our communities, we take action! Nurses don’t just treat symptoms—we fight the causes.”

It included a graphic of a foot stepping on ICE.

What about their patients who will one day be their victims or who have to pay higher taxes to support them? There is no substance to their claims. They are using a specious argument. It sounds good on the surface, and most people just hear the sound bite.