Anaheim cancels America First rally and wait until you hear why

















An “America First” rally that had been scheduled for Saturday night at the Anaheim Event Center has been canceled by the venue and the city, the city of Anaheim announced. Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida had been expected to speak at the event.

At first, they said it was about safety. Apparently, they are afraid of violent liberals. But then they admitted it doesn’t conform to their values. They get to decide what the people can hear and see, not the people.

THE STORY

The city “shared public safety concerns with the operator, and those concerns are shared by the operator,” Mike Lyster, an Anaheim spokesman, said in a statement.

Mike Lyster, the spokesman for Anaheim undermined the entire safety issue when he admitted, “we respect free speech but also have a duty to call out speech that does not reflect our city and its values,” KABC reports.

That is NOT how the First Amendment works. This is a lawsuit begging to happen.

If they are so afraid of the violent liberals that they are willing to cancel the event, they are admitting violence works. And they are encouraging more of it with the unconstitutional excuse that it doesn’t conform to their values.

The America First event was already scheduled and canceled in Orange and Riverside counties.

Related















