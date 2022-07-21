Anarchists Hold Indoctrination Summer Camp for Children

Parents in Portland, Oregon, can now send their kids to a free social justice summer camp founded by anarchists.

The group called ‘Budding Roses’ is a Black Rose/Rosa Negra Anarchist Foundation project. They plan to hold a free two-week summer camp this month for children in the 4th through 8th grades.

The website indicates students at the camp will explore “social justice issues, youth leadership, arts activism, games and more.”

“We believe that empowering youth to become critically engaged with social justice issues lays the groundwork for transformational social change tomorrow and today,” Budding Roses says on its website.

Part of the social change they seek is expressed in the chants they teach the children, such as, “Cops and borders, We don’t need them.”

The camp’s curriculum appears to inflict children with race obsession and graphic sexual concepts. According to Epoch Times, they use a BLM coloring book espousing transgender affirmation and in a chant that compares the government to a rapist.

Isn’t that lovely?

The camp’s website adds that the camp was inspired by “global examples of mutual aid and popular education projects,” such as “the Black Panthers free breakfast program” and “Paolo Friere’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed.”

Among the resources listed on the Budding Roses camp website is a “Protest and Chant Book,” a “Tear Gas for Portlanders” guide, a guided “walking tour of radical Portland,” and other activist-related materials.

A “Police Abolition Activity” and “White Supremacy Reflection Activity” are also listed within the Budding Roses’ curriculum.

Something we noticed the other day is that our friends at Budding Roses in Portland are holding their summer camp in person. If you are able and want to, give them a little help on their crowdfunding! (Link in next tweet.) pic.twitter.com/QTcpwbAp4Q — Anarchist Pedagogies Collective (@anarchapednet) June 19, 2022

