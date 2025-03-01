Anatomy of a Zelenskyy-Caused Disaster

Ukrainian President Zelensky started the Oval Office fight yesterday. People who rely on the media need to watch the clip themselves to see how it started and continued. It was all Zelensky.

Zelensky strutted in like a tinpot dictator who planned to call all the shots IMHO. He made obnoxious faces and little side comments when President Trump spoke – that’s not opinion.

Trump began to explain he was serving as a negotiator and couldn’t align himself with either to secure peace. As he said, he can’t say terrible things about Putin and then ask him how we’re doing on the deal. He said, “I’m aligned with the United States of America and for the good of the world. I’m aligned with the world.”

Trump said it’s very hard to make a deal with the kind of hatred Zelensky has for Putin. He added that he understood it [39:25].

At this point, JD Vance watched Zelensky make faces for forty minutes, and jumped in. He explained that Biden talked tough about Putin but Putin invaded the country, knowing Biden was weak.

JD Vance said they want to try the path of diplomacy, and Zelensky lashed out with a snide comment and tried to claim Vance knew nothing because he hadn’t gone to Ukraine.

Throughout, Trump was mostly conciliatory and Zelensky came looking for a fight. Zelensky constantly interrupted and contradicted everything that was said, while making faces.

Zelensky even countered neutral remarks about the destruction of Ukrainian cities, which he could have ignored.

What Zelensky did was wrong, and it was all very deliberate.

Over and over, he rejected a ceasefire. President Trump thinks he doesn’t have cards, but Zelensky does – the anti-American left, the media, and US and EU warmongers.

He had the gall to say Europe is out-supporting the US after the US gave most of the money and weapons. If Europe is so amazing, he doesn’t need us.

Why is this man calling all the shots?

I posted this video earlier. It shows the faces this immature comedian was making.

JD could see all the eye rolling but Trump couldn’t sitting beside Zelenskyy. JD was having none of it and called him out. He has Trump’s back; something Pence never had pic.twitter.com/1RmI7iKe2S — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) March 1, 2025

President Trump is fighting for peace and has to maintain somewhat of a neutral stance. That doesn’t mean he sides with Putin. He means exactly what he said. This meeting was set up to show Putin there was a close relationship between Ukraine and the US. At every turn, Zelensky showed his lack of gratitude and his contempt for the US administration – in public.

He’s lacking manners and decorum among other things necessary for a leader. I’m sorry Ukrainians allegedly support him.

Bolton’s reaction shows we’re over the target.

The Trump Administration and their key allies on Capitol Hill have sided with a cold-blooded killer, former KGB agent, the aggressor in a 3-year war, and, as Mike Waltz has said, someone who is trying to recreate the Russian Empire. This is a very sad time for America. pic.twitter.com/BQwA2EJ0uD — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) March 1, 2025

They won’t stop with the Russia, Russia, Russia lies.

DEEP STATE DEBUNK LEFT: Susan Rice peddles propaganda that Trump “SETUP” Zelenskyy at the WH to appease Putin. RIGHT: Marco Rubio explains that the deal could’ve been SIGNED DAYS AGO, but Zelenskyy INSISTED on coming to DC. pic.twitter.com/817caJvqTV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 1, 2025

