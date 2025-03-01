California Bill Brings More Healthcare Bill Surprises

AB 716 is a California bill that aims to end surprise billing for ground ambulance services. The bill was passed and became effective on January 1, 2024. Surprise! It doesn’t work.

A patient received a medical bill that was initially discounted for uninsured patients but was later increased upon submission of insurance information due to California’s AB 716. The law affects healthcare billing in California. It specifies that only uninsured patients can receive certain discounts, resulting in higher costs for those with insurance.

California constantly robs the working man and woman. That’s socialism!

They have to pay for the healthcare, dental, and eye care for illegal aliens also.

REPEAL OBAMACARE @realDonaldTrump Insurance companies are breaking Americans https://t.co/UKJYEXKZvu — Tiffany (@tiffanylloree) March 1, 2025

