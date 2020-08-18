Anderson Cooper torches My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell on air

Angry leftist host, Anderson Cooper, who called Tea Party members ‘teabaggers,’ invited My Pillow CEO in for an interview and torched him for his support of a new product.

On Tuesday, the CNN anchor called Mike Lindell a “snake oil salesman” after he pushed a natural, unproven remedy for COVID-19.

No one who supports Donald Trump should appear on CNN or MSNBC – ever.

According to The Hill, Lindell has been pushing “oleandrin as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19.” Last week, Lindell joined the board for Phoenix Biotechnology, which manufactures Oleandrin. The drug is an extract from the plant Nerium oleander.

Cooper’s not buying it, which is fine. What is difficult to take is his arrogant, condescending attitude.

“You really are a snake oil salesman. I mean, you could be in the Old West standing on a box telling people to drink your amazing elixir that there’s no proof [of],” a smirking Cooper told Lindell in an interview.

Lindell shot back, claiming he gave the drug to family and friends and that it “saved their lives.”

“I do what Jesus has me do,” Lindell said. “I give the glory to God. I’m not money-driven.”

“You think Jesus wants you out here promoting remedies that … [have] never been tested?” Cooper asked, sneering.

“Why would I do this? Ask yourself why would I ruin my reputation if I didn’t believe in this product?” Lindell responded.

Anderson Cooper then hit Lindell’s reputation with the Better Business Bureau. The business is not allowed to refer to a scientific study according to a stipulated final judgment with the state of California.

>> @AndersonCooper to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell: "You really are like a snake oil salesman." pic.twitter.com/ENeSUfgc0J — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 18, 2020

When asked about the drug on Monday, Trump told reporters, “We’ll look at it.”

“We’re looking at a lot of different things. I will say the FDA has been great.”

“They are very close. We’re very close to a vaccine. Very close to a therapeutic. I have heard that name mentioned, we’ll find out,” the president said.