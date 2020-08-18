@Jack suspends Trump Tour Bus account by MISTAKE

The Trump campaign bus reached out to black voters and after that, their twitter account was suspended. The media did not cover it and, at first, Twitter wouldn’t explain why the account was suspended.

Since then the account was restored, but Twitter’s excuse doesn’t hold water. Twitter says it got caught up in a spam filter. Apparently, the spam filter only works when the Republican bus reaches out to people of color.

These mistakes always seem to happen to the right.

Not a single legacy media outlet reported that the Trump Campaign Bus Twitter account was suspended after reaching out to Black voters. I’m confident that if this happened to the Biden bus it would be widely reported. Journalism is in a crisis. https://t.co/e6MU3qlc1g — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 18, 2020

This doesn’t make sense. The account was working fine until we reached out to Black and Latino supporters. What’s the key word triggered for conservatives that moves our accounts into a new folder?! I’ve asked @Twitter for a phone call to discuss the reasons. https://t.co/8cOQZWv7O2 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 18, 2020