@Jack suspends Trump Tour Bus account by MISTAKE

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The Trump campaign bus reached out to black voters and after that, their twitter account was suspended. The media did not cover it and, at first, Twitter wouldn’t explain why the account was suspended.

Since then the account was restored, but Twitter’s excuse doesn’t hold water. Twitter says it got caught up in a spam filter. Apparently, the spam filter only works when the Republican bus reaches out to people of color.

These mistakes always seem to happen to the right.

