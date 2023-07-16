Andre Longmore Is on the Run After Murdering 4 People

Georgia authorities say that at least four people were killed in a mass shooting in Hampton on Saturday morning. There is a massive manhung underway for the killer.

The shooting rampage reportedly began at approximately 10:45 a.m. in the Dogwood Lakes area of Hampton, a small city south of Atlanta.

Authorities identified the suspect as 40-year-old Andre Longmore. Police believe Longmore killed three men and one woman.

He is black, and at least one of his male victims is white.

“We’re not releasing the name of the victims at this time to ensure that the family has time to be notified and to for them to grieve in private before it becomes public,” police chief James Turner explained at a Saturday afternoon press conference.

Authorities obtained four warrants for 40-year-old Andre Longmore’s arrest. Henry County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information about the suspect.

UPDATE: Hampton Police Department News Conference regarding the suspect who shot and killed four people in the City of Hampton. Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett says, “Be on the look out for 40-year-old Andre Longmore.” He is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/rNL0BUTA50 — Henry County, GA Sheriff’s Office (@HCSOGA) July 15, 2023

Police stated that Longmore is wanted on four warrants and that he is a dangerous and armed suspect. The 5-feet-11 inches tall suspect was last seen driving a black 2017 GMA Acadia with the license plate DHF756. He was reported to be wearing long gray pants and a black shirt with a red tone. Authorities said Longmore was in possession of a black handgun, and urged anyone who sees him to contact 911 immediately.

Related