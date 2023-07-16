As De Santis Lays Off Staff, Trump Pulls in the Funding

Rupert Murdoch is allegedly looking for a replacement for Governor Ron De Santis, whose lackluster campaign is going nowhere. DeSantis is laying off staff. His campaign is not taking off, but he has served as a terrific governor. The Murdochs want a Republican who can beat Donald Trump in the 2024 election. They’re looking at Tim Scott.

NBC News reports that De Santis has laid about 12 staffers off, while his campaign says it was under ten.

Those who were let go were described to NBC News by a source familiar as mid-level staffers across several departments whose departures were related to cutting costs. The exits come after the departures of David Abrams and Tucker Obenshain, veterans of DeSantis’ political orbit, which Politico first reported.

The campaigns of former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, and former Vice President Mike Pence have already announced their Q2 totals.

THE FUNDING TELLS US A LOT

Burgum is the only Republican presidential candidate so far who has filed his second-quarter totals with the FEC, reporting that he raised $11.7 million. The governor gave his own campaign approximately $10.2 million, raised $1.5 million from outside contributors, and has about $3.7 million cash on hand.

Trump and his joint fundraising committee, the “Save America PAC,” brought in a combined $35 million during the third fundraising quarter of his third presidential campaign, they reported July 5.

DeSantis reported on July 6 to have raised $20 million but combined with Never Back Down, the super PAC supporting his candidacy, the campaign totaled $150 million since his campaign launched in late May.

Haley and aligned super PAC SFA Fund, Inc., raised $26 million during her second quarter as a presidential candidate, they announced Monday.

Scott and his super PAC, Trust In the Mission (TIM PAC), said Wednesday that they raised a total of approximately $25.4 million, and Scott reported having $21 million cash on hand since his late May campaign announcement.

Pence and his super PAC, Committed to America, reported Friday to have raised a combined $3.85 million during the first fundraising quarter of his campaign. That campaign is really going nowhere.

The campaigns of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, former Texas Rep. Will Hurd, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and conservative radio personality Larry Elder have not yet released their second-quarter totals.

