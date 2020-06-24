Andrea Mitchell almost attacked by BHAZean, she immediately insults police

Andrea Mitchell went to the “Black House Autonomous Zone” to cover the story, but doesn’t seem to know why the police aren’t there to protect her.

A man in a wig and a pink bikini came running at her and reached out, almost grabbing her as security — armed security — pulled him away. The first thing she did was insult the police, asking where are the police when you need them?. How can she cover a story when she doesn’t even know the answer to that?

She’s another liberal/leftist hypocrite. Now she wants the police? What a fraud.

Watch:

While standing in the “Black House Autonomous Zone” NBC reporter @mitchellreports was almost just attacked. Her first reaction was to ask where the police were. pic.twitter.com/eWRI0cop8z — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 23, 2020

This is the so-called reporter who doesn’t want to see the police and has nothing nice to say about them.

Look at what she tweeted:

.@iamwesmoore: “When I watch what’s happening with the protests right now, we see that the protests are about so much more than just inequitable policing. That was actually the thing that we also saw when it came to everything that happened with Freddie Gray.” #AMRstaff — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) June 23, 2020

She has armed security and all the criminals and misfits in these autonomous zones are armed to the teeth, but you and I can’t have guns.

Look at those back backs, especially one pulling down. That ain’t a medic kit, that’s for sure. Armed security for the media in “peaceful protester” zones, but everyone else must accept gun bans. pic.twitter.com/33Ixzsgzf1 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 23, 2020

The video clip below was taken two nights ago with police trying to control BHAZeans. The media reported that the ‘protesters’ were ‘peaceful.’ The BHAZeans claimed inordinate force was used yesterday to force them out of Lafayette Park. That was after they vandalized St. John’s again, the statue of Andrew Jackson, and tried to pull Jackson down. They also threw bricks and rocks at officers, among other things.

Does this look peaceful to you?