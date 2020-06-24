Blackface Democrats Continue to Surface

Did you notice that all the people caught wearing blackface are Democrats or liberals in other countries like PM Trudeau of Canada? Try to find a Republican who wore blackface.

Jimmy Kimmel recently apologized for his blackface skits. Critics say it was a non-apology. The day before, on Tuesday, Fox News obtained audio of his 1996 use of the N-word in a song impersonating Snoop Dogg, Kimmel issued a statement to Fox News about his use of blackface during his tenure hosting “The Man Show” in the early 2000s, most notably while impersonating and mocking former NBA star Karl Malone. Basically, he said he was just doing an impression of a fellow human, and all you critics are disgusting.

30’s rock had blackface skits.

Tina Fey apologized for wearing blackface, but never thought to apologize before she was caught. She told CBS News that she wants the episodes removed, and they were.

“As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation,” a letter from the 50-year-old comedian and actress read, according to note obtained by Variety in a piece published Tuesday.

Governor Northam wore blackface in med school and was known as ‘Coonman’ in his yearbook. To be fair, he might have been the guy wearing a KKK hood. His Attorney General Mark Herring thought it a good idea to wear blackface in 1980.

Sarah Silverman appeared in blackface and was fired.

Joy Behar wore blackface but it’s okay because she looked “cute.”

Joy Behar admitted during a taping of The View in 2016 to dressing as a “beautiful African women” at a Halloween party when she was 29 which involved makeup “that was a little bit darker than my skin” The show even ran an image of the old photo pic.twitter.com/qKQqzDPxyn — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 6, 2019

Trump-hating Howard Stern wore blackface in 1993.

People should have known when they did it that it is very insulting to Black people based on the history of stereotyping. White people performed in minstrel shows in blackface, mocking them.

It’s always okay for Democrats to wear blackface. They were just joking. God help the Republican who shows up in blackface although none have so far.