Andrew Weissmann wants Trump investigated in the absence of a crime

Andrew Weissmann, the corrupt deputy to former special counsel Robert Mueller, said Tuesday that the next attorney general under President-elect Joe Biden should investigate President Trump.

Many Democrats have promised to investigate President Trump, including the New York Attorney General. They got away with investigating him in the absence of a crime, so they plan to do the same thing again.

Weissmann in a New York Times op-ed said that any investigation or prosecution of Trump “would further divide the country” and “would surely consume the administration’s energy.” But he added he thinks it’s necessary.

“But as painful and hard as it may be for the country, I believe the next attorney general should investigate Mr. Trump and, if warranted, prosecute him for potential federal crimes,” he wrote.

What a piece of work.

Mueller and Weissmann and crew found nothing after a $30 million taxpayer-funded persecution, but that isn’t enough.

The former deputy to Mueller during his investigation said he didn’t come to the viewpoint to pursue a probe into the soon-to-be-former president “lightly” but added that “Trump’s criminal exposure is clear.”

It is?

Weissmann wants to revisit the obstruction of justice complaint. President Trump was already found innocent of that by Attorney General Barr.

“What precedent is set if obstructing such an investigation is allowed to go unpunished and undeterred?” he wrote.

He considers Trump using his right to sue in court – obstruction.

He also pointed out that both the Manhattan district attorney and the New York attorney general are investigating Trump’s tax and bank fraud claims. Adding these probes could unveil new information leading to federal charges against Trump.

It’s another fishing expedition.

“Sweeping under the rug Mr. Trump’s federal obstruction would be worse still,” Weissmann said. “The precedent set for not deterring a president’s obstruction of a special counsel investigation would be too costly: It would make any future special counsel investigation toothless and set the presidency de facto above the law.”

Weissmann put innocent people in the Arthur Anderson case in jail and left them there. He has a sordid history.

There is no doubt these Democrats will seek revenge because Trump won the election in 2016.