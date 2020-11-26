The Story of the First Thanksgiving

(Copyright 2013 by Gary Spina)

School kids across America are taught the history of the Pilgrims and the first Thanksgiving:

The starving Pilgrims landed in Massachusetts in December of 1620 and were saved from certain death by the kind and resourceful Indians who gave the white settlers food and shelter and taught them how to survive the harsh winter. And then, after the first year, the white man was so surprised and so grateful to be alive, he called for a new holiday called Thanksgiving and told the Indians they were invited to come as long as they brought the food.

Everyone gave thanks, and everyone was happy, and when the white man eventually got strong, he killed off most of the Indians and put the rest of them away out of sight on stinking reservations. But he kept land and the food and Thanksgiving and all the blessings for himself.

That’s usually the story our kids are told in our government schools.

In recent years, however, Rush Limbaugh, Jennifer James, and others have been trying to set the record straight, telling the real story of the first Thanksgiving. But Brandon Dutcher of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs tells it as well as anyone.

Dutcher tells us, sure enough the Pilgrims suffered near starvation and hardships the first two years at Plymouth Rock. But that was because, for those first two years, all the Pilgrims shared equally in whatever the group could grow or hunt or fish or produce. All farmland, all crops and livestock, all food, clothing, and shelter were divided up and shared equally – in a communal lifestyle. Of course, we know that as socialism — later called Marxism as structured by Karl Marx and Barack Obama.

As a result of this sharing in common and living in common, nobody worked very hard at trying to prosper because there was no incentive to do any more than one’s own share of the work. As their governor, William Bradford, recorded in his diary: “The strong man or resourceful man had no more share of food, clothes, etc. than the weak man who was not able to do a quarter (of the work) the other could. This was thought injustice.” So, for the first two years, there was starvation, misery, and disease at Plymouth Rock.

Slowly, Governor William Bradford began to understand the evils of this communist-style living. God had granted property to the individual families of Pilgrims, Bradford reasoned, not to the whole colony in common – and not to the government. After some heated debate, “every family was assigned a parcel of land to plant corn for his own household.”

Giving men their own land proved successful. “It made all hands very industrious,” Bradford wrote, “so that much more corn was planted than otherwise would have been… and saved a great deal of trouble, and gave far better satisfaction.”

The Pilgrims never again suffered food shortages. They called for a Thanksgiving celebration, invited the Indians, and fed them regally. All the Red Skins had to bring was tobacco and football jerseys.

Bradford concluded that those who favor a communal economy rather than an economy based on private ownership think they are wiser than God. He understood first hand that socialism is a Godless dependence on government.

It is a system of humiliating control over a people who have given up their freedom and given up their trust in God and their self-reliance on the gifts God gave them. Instead, they look to the government to take care of them – a government that owns the factories that employ them, the buildings that house them, the hospitals and clinics where they go for health care, and the markets where they buy their food and clothing, goods and services. Saddest of all – it’s a government that owns their labor and ingenuity. They are slaves.

Under socialism, everybody’s kept equal and equally subdued. There’ll never be enough corn, but no one will know any better. The elitists in high office will control all the necessities of life and dole them out among the masses of people in stingy portions as they see fit. Comforted by this “equality,” there are people here and around the world who would mindlessly surrender their pride and individual liberties for empty promises that are kept forever beyond their grasp.

Enough said. I’m happy to have helped set history straight. So, Happy Thanksgiving, one and all – especially our power-maddened leaders in Washington – Democrats and Republicans and hypocrites all. I’m sure they’re eating well and giving thanks to the state.

Have a Very Happy Thanksgiving!