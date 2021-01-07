Andy Ngo didn’t see antifa in the Capitol but noted “disparate outrage” – Updated

Andy Ngo didn’t see any antifa at yesterday’s riot in the Capitol building. Looking at photos and videos, he dismissed claims that they served as provocateurs, The Washington Examiner reports.

“The people occupying the Capitol building do not look like antifa people dressed in Trump gear or Trump costumes,” he said in an interview from England.

“I have seen no evidence that they are able to coordinate a mass infiltration on this scale before, so I’m really skeptical that they would have been able to do it here without any of that information leaking out,” he said.

Online and even on C-SPAN today, several people claimed that the violence in Washington and other cities today was the work of antifa operatives dressed as Trump supporters.

However, Black Lives Matter supporter John Sullivan was spotted next to Ashli Babbitt, the woman who was killed yesterday.

DISPARATE OUTRAGE

Ngo noted that the condemnation of today’s riots stood in contrast to the lack of outrage or even police action to antifa’s attacks in Seattle, Portland, and Minneapolis.

“The disparate response to what’s happening now and what happened six months ago should tell you what you need to know about the state of things,” he said.

The disparate responses to those currently breaking inside the Capitol building versus those who tried to burn down the federal courthouse in Portland for months tells you what you need to know. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 6, 2021

THERE IS A TWO-TIERED SYSTEM

LMAO – just heard on the radio that the police and FBI are “working through the night” to find the people involved in storming the capital. This was D.C. in May with BLM and ANTIFA👇 Remember when they worked through the night to arrest ANYONE or do ANYTHING? Me Neither. pic.twitter.com/j4C6uAcThM — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 7, 2021

