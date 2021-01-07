Horrific moment Ashli Babbitt was killed on the Hill shows shooter

Capitol Police ‘didn’t have a choice’ in shooting Ashli Babbitt, GOP lawmaker says The NY Post?

She was part of a mob attempting to breach the House chambers, Congressman Markwayn Mullin, (R-OK), who witnessed the shooting, told Good Morning American Thursday morning.

“The mob was going to come through the door, and there was a lot of [House] members and staff that were in danger at the time,” he added.

Taser, billy club? Not bearing there, it’s hard for anyone to put themselves in the officer’s position. We don’t know what he saw or thought he saw.

Videos can be easily misinterpreted these days, so please don’t take the following to the bank. Research yourself. However, it is important to have an investigation into the death of Ashli Babbitt, the 14-year Air Force veteran who was shot and killed by a Capitol Hill officer on Wednesday.

This first clip shows the horrific moments before she was shot as the officer gets ready to shoot her.

This clip from The Sun appears to show the officer getting ready to shoot. It looks like a deliberate act, but videos can be misleading. The officers are currently on leave.

THE AFTERMATH

Police can be seen enter the hallway, telling others to “back up” as a man in a suit tries to lay the woman, later identified as Babbitt, down.

Multiple Trump supporters can be seen filming the incident, as flashlights focus on her.

A different angle appears to show that Babbitt was trying to climb through a window when she was shot.

The Capitol Police confirmed that one of their officers shot Babbitt and that they are on administrative leave.

Following Babbitt’s death, her mother-in-law, Robin, told The New York Post: “I’m numb. I’m devastated.

“Nobody from DC notified my son and we found out on TV.”

This is the video but it’s very disturbing and shows her being shot as she appears to climb on a door with a large window (it’s been banned by social media). She was unarmed. There will be an investigation.

Another clip:

Contrary to what you heard, DC was calm last night:

