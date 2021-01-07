The Shot Heard Round the World 2.0

The Boston Massacre refers to the five unarmed civilians who were shot and killed by the British military on March 5, 1770.



Subsequent to that, on April 19, 1775, there was a skirmish between American colonists and British soldiers at Lexington and Concord. That event is considered the beginning of the American Revolution.



The skirmish is known as “The shot heard round the world.” Ralph Waldo Emerson coined that famous phrase in his poem, “Concord Hymn,” written in 1837.



Yesterday an unarmed woman veteran was shot and killed by a U.S. Capitol Police officer in the Capitol Building. Ashli Babbit, age 35, served in the Air Force 14 years. The California native had been stationed in Afghanistan and Iraq. Babbit was one of four Americans who died at the Capitol yesterday.



Will that “massacre” of American patriots by the U.S. government be as significant as the one 250 years ago? Will it be referred to as the 21st Century version of “The shot heard round the world?”



Widespread rioting, looting, and burning went on across the U.S. last year without any government interference. Business were looted and burned and government building were vandalized and breached. But, unlike yesterday, police and law enforcement were told to stand down while vicious anarchists destroyed entire sections of Portland, Seattle, and other cities.



Meanwhile, American patriots who assembled peacefully in Washington, DC over the last few days were vilified in the press.



President Trump was castigated by the media for fomenting riots. He was blamed for the actions of others. Social media platforms have blocked the president. Now, with only two weeks left in his term, there are calls to remove Trump from office using the 25th Amendment.



Members of Congress are acting like the British government did 250 years ago. They place burdensome laws and mandates on their subjects. They live by a different set of rules than the ones they place on the American people. There’s a “do as we say, not as we do” attitude. They are hypocrites who have a double standard. Without regard to the suffering of others, they buy $20 a pint ice cream while throwing measly crumbs to their subjects in the form of $600 checks. People have lost their jobs, families are homeless, and food banks are stretched to the limit.



The will of the American people doesn’t matter to this Congressional regime. Congress went on to certify the November election despite overwhelming evidence of widespread fraud. But American citizens had had enough.



The U.S. government and Congress blindly sat by while American cities were destroyed. But only when it came to their front door did they decide to take action.



And that action was in the form of an egregious attack on American civilians in which a woman was shot and killed. Will this become known as the Washington Massacre?



Was it the shot heard round the world 2.0? Is this the beginning of the Second American Revolution?





Image from: history.com

Related