“Angry and Concerned” Joe Biden Weighs in Again on Kyle Rittenhouse

















When the verdict came in from the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, Joe Biden said the jury system works and he stands by the jury, but then a little before 4 pm, the White House released a full statement on the Rittenhouse verdict which was not as reasonable and meant to divide Americans:

While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken. I ran on a promise to bring Americans together, because I believe that what unites us is far greater than what divides us. I know that we’re not going to heal our country’s wounds overnight, but I remain steadfast in my commitment to do everything in my power to ensure that every American is treated equally, with fairness and dignity, under the law.

I urge everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law. Violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy. The White House and Federal authorities have been in contact with Governor Evers’s office to prepare for any outcome in this case, and I have spoken with the Governor this afternoon and offered support and any assistance needed to ensure public safety.

He hasn’t done enough harm, apparently.

The Rittenhouse case was meant to damage the US belief in self-defense and self-defense with a gun. They failed and therein lies the problem.

This evil administration, with Biden as the figurehead, painted every Trump supporter as a Nazi, and in one clip, they have Rittenhouse included. That is evil. He hadn’t even been tried.

There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night. pic.twitter.com/Q3VZTW1vUV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020

