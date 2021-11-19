Hate-filled Rep. Nadler Calls for DoJ to Look Into Rittenhouse Verdict

Representative Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, a truly nasty and dishonest man, has asked the DOJ to review the Kyle Rittenhouse case for possible federal charges.
This is just more corruption from the angry Left. They never accept any loss, ever.
This is not a federal case in any way. They can’t even claim Rittenhouse offended minorities. If they want to back the criminals who attacked Kyle Rittenhouse, they should go at it. It might help them lose in 2022.
Nadler’s “heartbroken” for the attackers involved in rioting on August 25, 2020 — a pedophile, and two violent leftists — one of whom is a member of the People’s Revolution.
The gun was never transported across state lines. There is no federal violation here. His father and some of his family live in Kenosha so he wasn’t going to Kenosha as some outsider as the media portrayed it.
This was no 1st Amendment protest as Nadler portrays it. It was a full-blown, violent riot with these lunatics burning down sections of the city.
This heartbreaking verdict is a miscarriage of justice and sets a dangerous precedent which justifies federal review by DOJ. Justice cannot tolerate armed persons crossing state lines looking for trouble while people engage in First Amendment-protected protest. https://t.co/Uh95Uc1Ddo
— Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) November 19, 2021
Kyle Rittenhouse was made into something he is not by a vicious media and some very vicious politicians. Mr. Rittenhouse’s attorney Mark Richards said that his client, the defense lawyers, and prosecutors faced death threats.
After the verdict, everyone involved in the case faced death threats, Richards told reporters.
“And when I say that I mean prosecution, defense–to me it’s scary how many death threats we’ve had,” he stated.
In this climate, Nadler plans to keep the hate and divisiveness going.
“This is not a federal case in any way. ” ,Unfortunately, neither was the Rodney King case. After a jury acquitted the officers of all charges, the G.W.Bush brought charges against the officers for violating the punk’s “civil rights.” After a carefully selected federal jury convicted them these fine LAPD officers spent as much as 7 years in federal prison. You can be sure Garland already has the wheels in motion and will attempt to do the same to Kyle. Of that you can be certain. We have not heard the end of this attempt to destroy not just Kyle but the right of self-defense for all Americans.
OMG, I didn’t know that.
Focus.
Remember they hate us to the point of intoxication and want us gone.
The Bolshevik enemedia is on now and they showing the sad family members and nothing about the Rittenhouse family.
They just mispronounced Grosskreutz’s first name and said this trial is about self defense and the 2A.
Breaking-the verdict is painful for the BLM stating that this system does not work. (sad trombone)
O/T-Read that a CCP meme farm is cranking them out and loving the division.
The CPUSA (CCP) will not rest until this country is fundamentally destroyed forever.
Please make a note of it.