Hate-filled Rep. Nadler Calls for DoJ to Look Into Rittenhouse Verdict

















Representative Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, a truly nasty and dishonest man, has asked the DOJ to review the Kyle Rittenhouse case for possible federal charges.

This is just more corruption from the angry Left. They never accept any loss, ever.

This is not a federal case in any way. They can’t even claim Rittenhouse offended minorities. If they want to back the criminals who attacked Kyle Rittenhouse, they should go at it. It might help them lose in 2022.

Nadler’s “heartbroken” for the attackers involved in rioting on August 25, 2020 — a pedophile, and two violent leftists — one of whom is a member of the People’s Revolution.

The gun was never transported across state lines. There is no federal violation here. His father and some of his family live in Kenosha so he wasn’t going to Kenosha as some outsider as the media portrayed it.

This was no 1st Amendment protest as Nadler portrays it. It was a full-blown, violent riot with these lunatics burning down sections of the city.

This heartbreaking verdict is a miscarriage of justice and sets a dangerous precedent which justifies federal review by DOJ. Justice cannot tolerate armed persons crossing state lines looking for trouble while people engage in First Amendment-protected protest. https://t.co/Uh95Uc1Ddo — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) November 19, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse was made into something he is not by a vicious media and some very vicious politicians. Mr. Rittenhouse’s attorney Mark Richards said that his client, the defense lawyers, and prosecutors faced death threats.

After the verdict, everyone involved in the case faced death threats, Richards told reporters.

“And when I say that I mean prosecution, defense–to me it’s scary how many death threats we’ve had,” he stated.

In this climate, Nadler plans to keep the hate and divisiveness going.

