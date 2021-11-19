Dems’ Brownshirt, Gaige Grosskreutz: “Long Live the Revolution”

Watch Gaige Grosskreutz speak at a communist-anarchist Antifa rally. This is a lunatic who went to Kenosha to likely riot as a fake medic, and who lied repeatedly about what went on in Kenosha the night of August 25, 2020.
“Long live the revolution,” he said.
Watch:
what a piece of human garbage that idiot criminal is.
The glorious revolution to free ourselves from the chains of family and religion and trade them in for an EBT card from the nanny state.
Down with the capitalist pig patriarchy, dependents of the world unite, to each according to his EBT.
Forward! Yes we can.