Angry mob descends on Chad Wolf’s home

An angry mob of ‘protesters’ descended on the home of acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf. A lady with a megaphone shouted that “we are NOT an angry mob” while sounding angry with a mob.

“This man lives here quietly and is able to live just like us, and we need to do something about that,” shouted the lady.

The lady believes they must make life “uncomfortable” for people in the Trump administration.

It’s good she’s not angry.

“We are angry neighbors,” she shouts. It’s good they’re not a mob, just neighbors gathered like a mob disturbing a man in his home. That’s not a mob at all.

If you disagree with this far-left woman, you must be punished.

Protesters have gathered outside the home of Chad Wolf, acting secretary of Homeland Security. They are here to protest against DHS sending federal agents to Portland after rioters continue to target the federal courthouse in the city. pic.twitter.com/SeWSElO2KY — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 26, 2020

One speaker at the protest outside of Sec. Chad Wolf’s home complains how there’s no financial, career, and legal consequences for people like him. Says there must be social/political consequences: “[Wolf] lives here quietly…and we need to do something about that.” pic.twitter.com/b47dUrKFrB — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 26, 2020

The peaceful protesters destroyed a Starbucks and a fire was supposedly set. It’s attached to an apartment complex. pic.twitter.com/TOHf7tQNsq — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 26, 2020