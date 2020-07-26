Angry mob descends on Chad Wolf’s home

An angry mob of ‘protesters’ descended on the home of acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf. A lady with a megaphone shouted that “we are NOT an angry mob” while sounding angry with a mob.

“This man lives here quietly and is able to live just like us, and we need to do something about that,” shouted the lady.

The lady believes they must make life “uncomfortable” for people in the Trump administration.

It’s good she’s not angry.

“We are angry neighbors,” she shouts. It’s good they’re not a mob, just neighbors gathered like a mob disturbing a man in his home. That’s not a mob at all.

If you disagree with this far-left woman, you must be punished.

