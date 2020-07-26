Biden’s “peaceful protesters” in Richmond

Biden’s “peaceful protesters,” aka commie youth, set fire to a city dump truck as they confronted police in Virginia’s capital during a “demonstration” in support of ‘protesters’ in Portland, Oregon.

Virginia State Police and Richmond police said they worked to clear the crowd of several hundred demonstrators late Saturday that had ripped down police tape and moved forward with lasers and firecrackers.

Lasers were used to blind three federal officers, possibly permanently in Portland.

Richmond Police Department said Sunday that six men among the protesters were arrested and face various charges, including unlawful assembly, rioting with a firearm, and assault on a law enforcement officer.

The “Richmond Stands with Portland” ‘protest’ was planned for days.

Virginia State Police said in a tweet that ‘protesters’ ripped down police tape and had lasers and firecrackers, then retreated and dispersed about 15 minutes after the agency “deployed chemical irritants.”

Police tweeted a photo of rocks, batteries, and other items the department said were thrown at its officers during the protest. A video also showed an officer extinguishing a mattress on fire in the middle of a road.

Glass windows were also shattered at a Chipotle restaurant and a Virginia Commonwealth University dorm, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

Why does the media insist on calling these rioters and criminals ‘protesters?’

So there is this floating around. So if you had any intentions of visiting Richmond Va today or tonight, maybe not.

It’s not a protest, DEFINITELY NOT PEACEFUL. This is straight up lawless violent anarchy. pic.twitter.com/tlmuiUDJYL — Robert Baker (@RobertBakerUSA) July 25, 2020

Day 58 of protests in Richmond, Virginia https://t.co/lnrBHoX3J4 — Hannah Eason (@hannaheason_) July 26, 2020

#DEVELOPING – A dump truck has been set on fire as protests turn violent in Richmond, Virginia: PM 📷: @Jaaavis pic.twitter.com/tuRgMyFgfc — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) July 26, 2020