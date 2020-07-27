It happened again! 5th Avenue BLM mural desecrated

Communist Mayor Bill de Blasio, whose real name is Warren Wilhelm, will be greatly displeased by this latest vandalism of the BLM lettering opposite the Trump Tower. However, he has endless taxpayer funds to keep redoing it. The gentleman who decorated the lettering with white paint wore an NYPD tee.

The police monitoring it (there are 8 per shift) took their time arresting the culprit.

The lettering, which de Blasio inaccurately calls a mural, represents a Marxist movement funded by George Soros.

DESPICABLE DE BLASIO

De Blasio is a despicable human being who ripped into the Yankees for asking President Trump to throw out the first pitch.

The mayor slammed the New York Yankees for inviting “hatred to your pitcher’s mound” by allowing President Trump to throw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium next month.

“After CONDEMNING racism, the next step isn’t inviting it to your pitcher’s mound,” de Blasio tweeted Saturday.

“To the execs that have aligned with hatred, you are on the wrong side of history and morality,” he added.

The President is not a racist.

De Blasio praised the Yankees for kneeling to the BLM god.

President Trump graciously pulled out of throwing the pitch, saying he’s too busy with the virus.

Communists like de Blasio cannot give a real Amerian a moment’s peace or fun. So, we hope they keep destroying that ungodly lettering on Fifth Avenue.