Anheuser Busch Finally Responds to the Bud Light Controversy

“As the CEO of a company founded in America’s heartland more than 165 years ago, I am responsible for ensuring every consumer feels proud of the beer we brew. We’re honored to be part of the fabric of this country. Anheuser-Busch employs more than 18,000 people, and our independent distributors employ an additional 47,000 valued colleagues. We have thousands of partners, millions of fans, and a proud history supporting our communities, military, first responders, sports fans, and hard-working Americans everywhere,” Whitworth said, adding, “We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.”

“My time serving this country taught me the importance of accountability and the values upon which America was founded: freedom, hard work, and respect for one another. As CEO of Anheuser-Busch, I am focused on building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage. I care deeply about this country, this company, our brands, and our partners. I spend much of my time traveling across America, listening to and learning from our customers, distributors, and others. Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation,” he added.

It’s a nice statement as far as it goes, and his service to the country is greatly appreciated (However, it was in the CIA), but I don’t want to buy their beer. Few care if Dylan Mulvaney wants to dress like a woman, but the problem is he’s an activist trying to push the idea that he is a woman. If we women don’t swallow that, we get torched. Look at what they did to Riley Gaines!

Enough!

Mr. Whitworth said he didn’t mean to divide, but why then was he in our face with this? Dylan Mulvaney is a divisive figure and just a jerk, not funny. People are sick of WOKE capitalism.

Love the Clydesdales though! He should push the horses and the funny ads.

🚨BREAKING: The CEO of Anheuser Busch, Brendan Whitworth, releases a statement in the midst of boycotts following the Dylan Mulvaney controversy “We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.” pic.twitter.com/PC6vPPX25E — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 14, 2023

That’s not an apology. @budlight had one chance to make this right by firing the woke lady responsible for setting this failed PR deal up and apologizing for it. They didn’t do either. It might as well have @TheDemocrats logo on the bottle now. We’re done with woke companies. https://t.co/PqMrPKlBwK — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 14, 2023

