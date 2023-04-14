NYT Spoke with Ukraine War Leaker’s Friends – He Was ‘Freaked Out’ Minutes Before the Arrest

Ukraine war plans leaker Jack Teixeira was arrested by FBI agents at a residence in North Dighton, Massachusetts on Thursday. It’s believed to be his parent’s home, where he lives.

While he committed a criminal act, he appeared to have no political motives and was just keeping his friends in the loop.

The FBI released a statement.

“Since late last week, the FBI has aggressively pursued investigative leads, and today’s arrest exemplifies our continued commitment to identifying, pursuing, and holding accountable those who betray our country’s trust and put our national security at risk,” the FBI said in a statement.

THE NEW YORK TIMES SPOKE WITH FOUR OF HIS DISCORD FRIENDS

On Thursday, the New York Times reported that they spoke with four members of the Discord group he ran, Thug Shaker Central. Discord is used mostly by gamers.

One of the people they spoke with knew him for three years and met him in person. Teixeira’s handle was O.G.

IT WAS PURELY INFORMATIVE

Members of Thug Shaker Central who spoke to the New York Times said that the documents they discussed online were meant to be purely informative. While many pertained to the war in Ukraine, the members said they didn’t take sides in the conflict.

The leak was first shared on Discord in early March. The documents went viral when one of the teenagers shared them with another group. As a result, the documents landed on other social media sites such as Twitter and 4chan.

“Vahki,” one of Teixeira’s friends on Discord, spoke about Teixeira’s comments within minutes of the arrest. “Guys, it’s been good — I love you all,” Airman Teixeira reportedly told them. “I never wanted it to get like this. I prayed to God that this would never happen. And I prayed and prayed and prayed. Only God can decide what happens from now on.”

“He was very freaked out,” Vahki said. “This isn’t something like an ‘oopsie-daisy — I’m going to be reprimanded.’ This is life-in-prison type stuff.”

BREAKING: Sky 5 was overhead as federal agents swarmed a Mass. home and detained a man amid the probe into leaked classified documents about the Ukraine war. https://t.co/5FCrFgz3QZ pic.twitter.com/cwdp4yWJLK — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) April 13, 2023

HE WAS THE LEGEND

“This guy was a Christian, antiwar, just wanted to inform some of his friends about what’s going on. We have some people in our group who are in Ukraine. We like fighting games; we like war games,” Vahki said.

“Everyone respected O.G.,” Vahki told the New York Times. “He was the man, the myth. And he was the legend. Everyone respected this guy.” Vahki told the Times, Vahki is a 17-year-old high school graduate who did not care to reveal his real name.

NOTES

Meanwhile, the FBI had to know for a while who did it, and Merrick Garland acted like he captured Osama bin Laden. The media is doing its best to prejudice the jury pool.

Three US officials told the Times that the US military document leak was likely the work of the Russian government. Reuters dutifully reported it. And they wonder why we don’t trust them.

More than one million US government employees and contractors have access to top-secret information. That sounds like an oxymoron. One million people have top-secret file access?

