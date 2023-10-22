Anheuser-Busch Pays $150M to Keep Bud Light on the Shelves

Anheuser-Busch lavished distributors with $150 million in “incentive payments” to keep Bud Light beer on the shelves.

Beer Marketer’s Insights, Anheuser-Busch is offering as much as $150 million in “market share recovery incentives” this year alone to beer and liquor distributors if they keep Bud Light beer on the shelves.

The New York Post reported that this is the time of year when most retailers revamp shelf space and give the hottest products the most space.

The plan began in June and goes through spring.

“Bud Light is set to lose refrigerator and shelf space at a vast network of stores belonging to key beer sellers like Walmart and 7-Eleven, based on recent sales performance, industry sources told ABC News in September.

Former Anheuser-Busch InBev executive Anson Frericks told ABC News that shelf space is “the single largest determinant of sales in a store.”

If you go to their site here, you can scroll down and see the 100 beers they sell in the USA. You might have to put your birthday in because they irrelevantly won’t let minors look at it.

Related