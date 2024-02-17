Gov. Abbott Is Building a Military Base on the Border

Governor Abbot is building a military base in Eagle Pass to house 2,000 soldiers. He sees Eagle Pass as a strategic location. It’s Ground zero for illegal immigration into Texas.

This is an expansion of Operation Lone Star. The base should be operational by mid-April.

The Texas Guard was spread out, staying in border hotels. It’s unknown how much this costs, but the legislature budgeted five billion dollars for the border.

Gov. Abbott said Texas has multiple cases going on with the Federal government. Imagine this insanity? Watch the clip:

