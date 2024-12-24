Annoying Illegal Aliens Storm NYC to Protest Deportations

In case you missed it, the annoying illegal aliens are calling Donald Trump a fascist for wanting to close the borders and return people who don’t belong here to their homes.

The Progressives promote and encourage aggressive illegal aliens. They have organized them into an army. On January 20th, ICE should have the trucks ready for the next protest.

Mayor Adams said he would cooperate with Donald Trump, but the Progressives run the city, not him.

New York City was getting 16,000 illegal aliens a month, and many were criminals and gangsters. It has gone down, but the damage is done, and it is still too many.

Progressives want to keep criminals and keep the punishments soft because criminals are allegedly just victims of the American system. They want the borders kept open so anyone can stroll in and never have to worry about deportation.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Five Things New Preppers Forget When Getting Ready for Bad Times Ahead/ Name Last name Email