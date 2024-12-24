WSJ on DEI: It Doesn’t Work or Is Illegal

The Wall Street Journal found that corporate DEI either doesn’t work or borders on illegal.

Even the Wokes are finding out that DEI doesn’t work. The only shocking thing about this is they are surprised it doesn’t work.

“Some of the most visible steps that businesses took after George Floyd’s murder in 2020 turned out to be ineffective, according to Harvard sociologist Frank Dobbin, whose research on racial and gender disparities in management is often cited as evidence for robust diversity programs. Those pledges companies made to fill certain percentages of leadership roles with women and people of color? Besides being legally risky, the goals seldom materialized, he says.”

And who could have guessed this:

“And the unconscious bias training that was supposed to produce antiracist allies? Turns out people hate being told they have hidden prejudices.”

When they are told they’re racist, they react angrily or resist:

“They tend to walk away from it thinking they’ve been accused of something they’re not really guilty of, which is the whole history of the United States when it comes to race and gender,” says Dobbin. “It really pisses people off.”

Oh, wow, who with an IQ above room temperature would have guessed that?

This is so true. It’s not what they believe; they want brownie points:

“Somebody once came to me and said, ‘So-and-so acts like an ally, but they’re really just trying to get brownie points,’” Lee recalls. “I go, ‘I don’t care why they say yes. I only care that I can get them to do the right thing, whether they truly believe it or not.’”

One woke wants to change its name because she thinks we’re stupid.

The DEi woman cited above also thinks DEI would benefit from a name change. She suggests OAL for opportunity, access, and leadership, which she considers more disarming.

The argument that more diverse leadership teams are directly linked to greater profits has come under fire.

DEI is racist, and we all know it. It’s also illegal.

A federal appeals court this month ruled Nasdaq’s racial and gender targets for listed companies amount to unlawful quotas, casting doubt on the future of demographic goals inside companies.

It’s anti-American. We are to be judged equally. We can’t end prejudice by promoting racism against others, especially since, yes, people of color are racist, too.

