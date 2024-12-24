Rand Paul’s New Bombshell on Our Mad Doctor Fauci

Sen. Rand Paul has called for the arrest of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who lied to Congress and knew the virus might have come from the Wuhan lab the US had funded. A new bombshell: he circumvented the safety committee. The safety committee is set up to prevent exactly what happened.

“Yes, we have evidence that they were dishonest,” Paul told the host, “that Anthony Fauci lied in hearings to me, which is a felony punishable up to five years.

“We now have emails that show him saying that he knew it was gain of function, that the virus looked manipulated, and that he was worried that this came from the Wuhan lab.”

The email was dated February 1, 2020.

Paul continued, “Then he spent the last three years saying nothing to see here.

“We also know that there was a safety committee that should have reviewed this, and we know that Anthony Fauci went around the safety committee. The safety committee was set up in place to make sure this wouldn’t happen. Never saw the Wuhan funding because Anthony Fauci allowed the funding to go around the safety committee. This is a bombshell revelation, and this will eventually bring down Anthony Fauci.”

Watch:

