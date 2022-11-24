Another $4.5B to Ukraine After They Tried to Lure Us Into War

By
M Dowling
-
1
18

The U.S. announced another $4.5B in support to Ukraine. The funds are to keep their services going, but they forgot to mention it’s also funding their government workers. They also ignore the fact that Ukraine tried to trick us into joining their war and potentially starting World War III just days ago.

Last week, Biden sent $400 million in weapons to Ukraine to keep this war going.

The flow of money to this corrupt nation never stops.

This disgusting regime cut the pay and benefits of 60,000 Guard and Reserve soldiers who wouldn’t take the experimental vaccines.

At the same time, Musk’s Twitter allows videos of purported war crimes by Ukrainians to show up on Twitter. We haven’t seen them in months. I can’t say if they are legitimate, but you should be able to watch them and decide for yourself.

Ukraine also puts up videos claiming Russian war crimes.

These are very graphic. Please don’t watch if you can’t handle it. Our $4.5B is going to continue these horrors. Mr. Zelensky won’t negotiate.


John Vieira
John Vieira
1 hour ago

Oh give us a break…The corruption emanates from the present administration…and the CIA controlled Ukranian despots…

0
Reply
