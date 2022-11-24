Another $4.5B to Ukraine After They Tried to Lure Us Into War

The U.S. announced another $4.5B in support to Ukraine. The funds are to keep their services going, but they forgot to mention it’s also funding their government workers. They also ignore the fact that Ukraine tried to trick us into joining their war and potentially starting World War III just days ago.

Last week, Biden sent $400 million in weapons to Ukraine to keep this war going.

The flow of money to this corrupt nation never stops.

As Russia continues its brutal war with attacks across the country, the United States through @USAID announced $4.5 bln more in support to help Ukraine keep schools, hospitals, emergency services, and utilities working for the people of Ukraine. https://t.co/iKrHEocl9e — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) November 23, 2022

This disgusting regime cut the pay and benefits of 60,000 Guard and Reserve soldiers who wouldn’t take the experimental vaccines.

At the same time, Musk’s Twitter allows videos of purported war crimes by Ukrainians to show up on Twitter. We haven’t seen them in months. I can’t say if they are legitimate, but you should be able to watch them and decide for yourself.

Ukraine also puts up videos claiming Russian war crimes.

These are very graphic. Please don’t watch if you can’t handle it. Our $4.5B is going to continue these horrors. Mr. Zelensky won’t negotiate.

18+ 21+ MORE WAR CRIMES COMMITTED BY UKRAINE Another video has been published showing Ukrainian militants finishing off captured Russian servicemen. THIS IS WHERE WESTERN SUPPORT AND MONEY GOES. pic.twitter.com/Vu2QLPpNkw — Masno (@NovichokRossiya) November 22, 2022

These Russian soldiers surrendered cruelly executed. The Ukrainian army has committed hundreds of war crimes and the world needs to know about it, especially gentlemen from the west pic.twitter.com/g7oih8JJFT — CEREBELLUM🇷🇸🏴‍☠️ (@omnipotens_R) November 18, 2022

