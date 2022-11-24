Alaska Republicans Don’t Have a Vote – Murkowski Wins Again!

Lisa Murkowski won after pushing for and getting ranked choice voting, campaigning for Democrat votes, and airing $6 million in dishonest attack ads, thanks to Mitch McConnell. Republicans in Alaska don’t have a vote. Murkowski will always go to Democrats for help, and now she has ranked-choice voting.

Murkowski beat Tshibaka in the Nov. 8 ranked-choice election. The results were announced Wednesday when elections officials tabulated the ranked-choice results after neither candidate won more than 50% of first-choice votes.

The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who suspended his campaign after the August primary and endorsed Tshibaka.

Murkowski was the only Senate Republican who voted to convict Trump at his impeachment trial last year who was on the ballot this year.

Murkowski was censured by the Republican Party last year, but why would she care? They call her a moderate, but she’s just a true RINO and a ruthless candidate.

Now, McConnell can claim it’s because of Donald Trump once again. That’s despite the fact that the problems with the party are the fault of the leadership. Rescuing the party from RINOs seems impossible.

The conservatives should change their name to the Common Sense Party. That’s all they want – common sense, no corruption, and some courage. It’s hard to fight the establishment.

