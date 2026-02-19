Another Deranged Abby Phillips Show on How We Enslave Black People Today

Another day, another mostly deranged conversation on Abby Phillip’s show on CNN. This time, Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary dealt with hysterical Tezlyn Figaro, a progressive political commentator. She is studying law but knows nothing about criminal justice and American history. However, she represents enslaved black people today. I bet you didn’t know about that, did you?

This self-described oppressed woman, who gets paid a lot of money to claim oppression, thinks she suffers daily because of the white man. At one point, she wanted to be thanked for her service as a reservist.

She addressed the judge’s decision to put back the exhibition of the story of nine of George Washington’s slaves. It was supposed to represent the signing of the Declaration of Independence. That’s why the administration had a problem with it. However, this woman claimed they are enslaved black people today in prisons.

Tezyn thinks private prisons are enslaving people. Just so you know, Tezyn is tied to Charlamagne tha God and shady attorney Benjamin Crump.

She tried to keep Kevin O’Leary from speaking.

The lefty is arguing that there is slavery in the U.S. today, not 200 years ago, but presently, because of the private prison system.

Private prisons are just prisons not owned by the government. To say otherwise is a complete fabrication.

A refugee from communist China, Xi Van Fleet writes:

This spoiled and America-hating radical needs a crash course in Communist China to gain some perspective:

Up to 50 million Chinese people were starved to death, tens of millions died of mob and state violence during the Cultural Revolution; thousands of peaceful student protesters were gunned down in Tiananmen Square; and countless were dragged from their homes, forcibly quarantined during Covid…

Yet she claims to endure “unprecedented oppression” in America on a daily basis—while sitting comfortably in front of CNN, lecturing the us about her “suffering.”

This spoiled and America-hating radical needs a crash course in Communist China to gain some perspective: Up to 50 million Chinese people were starved to death, tens of millions died of mob and state violence during the Cultural Revolution; thousands of peaceful student… pic.twitter.com/wyV2R1WfzH — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) February 18, 2026

Kevin O’Leary leveled her, but the left is portraying Tezyn as the victor. You decide. This is a great analysis by Larry O’Connor:

Kevin O’Leary talked about all we did to counteract slavery and noted that in Rome, slaves were burned alive.