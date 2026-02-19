CNN’s Answer to Their Freefall Is to Debase Patriotic Christians

Christian Nationalism, an Invention of the Left

Liberals/Leftists simply invented the term “Christian Nationalists.” It is not a thing. The term is a pejorative for patriotic Christians. They don’t fit the left’s agenda. We posted this information about a CNN hit piece on Christians led by Pamela Brown, but it deserves more discussion.

At the bottom of this are the leftists who want the monthly prayer meetings gone. Pastor Douglas Wilson gave the latest monthly prayer at the Pentagon. Brown used him as alleged proof of the rise of Christian nationalism.

Nuke the Christians

CNN is in a freefall of viewers and has been for years. Their answer to that is to nuke patriotic Christians.

CNN’s Pamela Brown announces she’s been working on a “special project” warning against “Christian nationalism.”

The preview started off with the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Charlie’s faith was present in every facet of his life. His killing started a movement toward religious values for those horrified by a seemingly politically motivated shooting.

Brown launches into a report where she fears the assassination of Charlie Kirk unites Christians. She scoffs at the idea that Christians were being targeted with hate and violence. She has never criticized Islam.

PAMELA BROWN: Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and prominent Christian nationalist, was assassinated. It became a rallying call for those who believed in his message. (…) And it was a call to action.

MATTHEW TAYLOR (Georgetown University Center of Faith and Justice): Memorial service was one of the most potent examples of this shift in our culture that we’re experiencing right now, where a large segment of American Christians are being activated by these ideas, radicalized by these ideas that say that they are the persecuted ones and that they need to stand up for Christians’ rights.

The left takes everything we believe in and support, every word we use that catches on, every person we admire, and destroys them as much as possible to silence and control us. They are dehumanizing us.

CNN’s Pamela Brown announces she’s been working on a “special project” warn against “Christian nationalism” and portrays them as a radicalized threat to the country. She then launches into a report where she fears the assassination of Charlie Kirk uniting Christians and scoffs… pic.twitter.com/1J63ta6EIO — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 17, 2026

The Cancel Culture Doggedly Pursues Pastor Doug Wilson

During the video, Brown said, “Experts say it was a pivotal movement and an occasion where the tragedy of his [Charlie Kirk’s] loss unified Christian nationalists and the Trump administration as they honored him.” Brown made it sound as though the people she is talking about are a radicalized mob like Democrat Antifa or BLM, instead of normal Christian Americans.

Doug Wilson is an Evangelical pastor who has been pilloried since leading the prayer meeting at the Pentagon. The left opposes them.

This is what CNN wrote about it:

In this hour, Brown examines the growing influence of Christian nationalism, an ideology rooted in the belief that the United States was founded as a Christian nation and that its laws and institutions should reflect Christian values. Through immersive reporting and on-the-ground access, the episode explores how a movement once largely confined to the margins of white evangelical culture has gained new visibility and political power.

“My reporting for this hour began early last year when I visited Moscow, Idaho to interview Pastor Douglas Wilson. The response to that report was overwhelming and highlighted the need to better understand this movement working to redefine America as a Christian nation in the home, in a marriage, in schools and in government,” said Brown. “We embedded with a community under Pastor Wilson’s umbrella and spoke to women who have left the church and are now sounding the alarm. No matter where you live or what you believe, what we learned is especially consequential at this moment.”

The United States was founded on Judeo-Christian values, and its founders were Christians. The population was overwhelmingly Christian until Democrats changed the demographics.

That is just a fact.

The Surrender to Islam

Even as Christians are dehumanized, Americans surrender to Islam.

At One Police Plaza—the HEART of NY law enforcement—the NYPD just hosted its SECOND annual Ramadan Crescent Lighting Ceremony. This is done under the guise of unity and diversity.

They even tied Islam to Jewish and Christian traditions – “united” under the crescent as if the Quran’s commands are just a friendly remix of the Old and New Testaments.