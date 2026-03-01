Iran’s Military Command & Navy Appear Seriously Damaged

Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister, originally reported that Ali Khamenei had survived the strike on his compound, even after we all knew he had died. He played down casualties. He tried to say they have full capabilities. That can’t be true if his military is operating independently and in isolation, as he has said.

Iranian FM Araghchi:

“Our military units are currently operating independently and in isolation, following previously issued general directives.” He’s confirming the command chain is shattered. — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 1, 2026

They still have their offensive capabilities, however.

Israel and the US appear to be intent on taking out the Islamofascist nation’s fighting power. That has long been Israel’s goal, but now the US appears to be all in. President Trump posted on Truth Social that the US has sunk nine Iranian ships and is about to sink whatever is left:

“I have just been informed that we have destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian naval ships, some of them relatively large and important. We are going after the rest—they will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea, also! In a different attack, we largely destroyed their Naval Headquarters. Other than that, their Navy is doing very well! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP”

It looks like we are going to take out their Navy, which will make it more difficult for them to blow up ships in the Strait of Hormuz.