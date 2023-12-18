Another Biden First! Highest Level of Homelessness Since HUD Began

A report released Friday by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) showed the number of people experiencing homelessness has risen by 12 percent across the board since last year — or by more than 70,000 cases. The results of the headcount, taken in January, mark the highest level of homelessness since the department began.

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said the results show an “urgent” need for solutions.

“Homelessness should not exist in the United States,” Fudge wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“The data released today underscores the urgent need for support for proven solutions and strategies that help people quickly exit homelessness and that prevent homelessness in the first place,” she added.

The report doesn’t mention the influx of millions of illegal aliens. That has to affect the problem of homelessness.

Broken down by race, Asian Americans faced the largest increase in homelessness — 40 percent. Black Americans made up roughly 37 percent of those experiencing homelessness, while those who identified as Hispanic or Latino made up 33 percent of the total.

More than a quarter of the homeless population is over the age of 54, HUD noted.

We have two wars, broken borders, crime out of control, inflation, a degenerate culture, multiple languages spoken, white people in the crosshairs, and a bizarre and disgusting ideology guiding the schools and corporations.

Aides run the country day-to-day when they’re not busy performing in porn films in Senate committee rooms.

Biden is corrupt, a dictator, and he’s ruining the country.

